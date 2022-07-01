Previous
Roberto The Robin by tonygig
Photo 3315

Roberto The Robin

Roberto still flying round the Garden and asking for titbits, he loves the little red worms I dig out of the soil.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
908% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Oh, you must have been so patient to be able to do this! Quite unique~ fav
July 1st, 2022  
