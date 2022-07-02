Previous
GET OUT MY WAY by tonygig
Photo 3319

This morning at the Park.
tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Great capture! It does make you wonder how these creatures maneuver in the wild with those huge racks?
July 2nd, 2022  
