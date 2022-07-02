Sign up
Photo 3319
GET OUT MY WAY
This morning at the Park.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
trees
,
colours
,
park
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Great capture! It does make you wonder how these creatures maneuver in the wild with those huge racks?
July 2nd, 2022
