Reflections on the Erewash. by tonygig
Photo 3335

Reflections on the Erewash.

On my Bike Ride along the Erewash Canal.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
913% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Awesome capture and reflections.
July 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I would love to go on a bike ride down a canal that had boats on it!
July 12th, 2022  
