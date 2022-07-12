Sign up
Photo 3335
Reflections on the Erewash.
On my Bike Ride along the Erewash Canal.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
2
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
reflections
,
canal
,
boats
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and reflections.
July 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I would love to go on a bike ride down a canal that had boats on it!
July 12th, 2022
