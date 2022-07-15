Previous
Roberto Bottom Of Garden. by tonygig
Roberto Bottom Of Garden.

Young Roberto the Robin, still following me round the Garden, he's started to get colour in his feathers.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful shot Tony ! fav
July 15th, 2022  
