Photo 3341
Bakewell
Bakewell, Derbyshire, this very hot morning.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
0
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3341
photos
180
followers
158
following
915% complete
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
18th July 2022 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
water
,
trees
,
colours
,
river
,
landscape
,
derbyshire
