Fallow in the Park. by tonygig
Photo 3343

Fallow in the Park.

Lovely Fallow Deer in the Park this morning.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous capture! Love the soft light and all those golden tones.
July 20th, 2022  
