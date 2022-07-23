Previous
Roberto & Amanda by tonygig
Roberto & Amanda

Our Daughter feeding Roberto the young Robin.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
Stunning capture and timing.
July 23rd, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Fabulous! Fav!
July 23rd, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful timing and capture, fav
July 23rd, 2022  
