Photo 3347
Roberto & Amanda
Our Daughter feeding Roberto the young Robin.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
23rd July 2022 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
garden
,
daughter
,
robin
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and timing.
July 23rd, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Fabulous! Fav!
July 23rd, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful timing and capture, fav
July 23rd, 2022
