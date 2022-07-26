Previous
Sandiacre lock. by tonygig
Photo 3350

Sandiacre lock.

20 mile Bike Ride this morning, this is one of the stops I stoped and had a Coffee.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Linda Godwin
Fantastic place to stop and rest, wonderful!
July 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Love the reflections, composition
July 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and reflections, what a wonderful spot!
July 26th, 2022  
KWind ace
Gorgeous!!
July 26th, 2022  
