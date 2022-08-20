Sign up
Photo 3374
Passion Flower
One of my Passion flowers
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
8
3
2
365
DMC-GX8
20th August 2022 5:38pm
nature
flower
garden
colours.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - fav
August 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Awesome capture of this beauty, so very different from ours. Does it also bear fruit?
August 20th, 2022
tony gig
@ludwigsdiana
....Some years, yes Diana.
August 20th, 2022
