Photo 3377
A Ride Along The Erewash Trail
On my Bike Ride Yesterday along the Erewash Canal.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3377
photos
178
followers
157
following
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
23rd August 2022 6:16am
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
sky
,
water
,
canal
,
trees
,
colours
,
farm
,
reeds
