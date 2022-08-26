Previous
What You Looking At. by tonygig
What You Looking At.

On my Bike Ride round Shipperley Res.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
CC Folk ace
Favorite! :)
August 27th, 2022  
Dianne
Aren't they lovely.
August 27th, 2022  
Babs ace
They are such inquisitive animals aren't they
August 27th, 2022  
