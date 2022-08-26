Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3378
What You Looking At.
On my Bike Ride round Shipperley Res.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
3
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3378
photos
176
followers
156
following
925% complete
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
26th August 2022 7:35am
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
colours
,
calfs
CC Folk
ace
Favorite! :)
August 27th, 2022
Dianne
Aren't they lovely.
August 27th, 2022
Babs
ace
They are such inquisitive animals aren't they
August 27th, 2022
