St Giles' Church, Sandiacre by tonygig
Photo 3386

St Giles' Church, Sandiacre

On my bike ride this morning.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Judith Johnson
So beautiful, lovely to see the church on the hill
August 31st, 2022  
