Photo 3386
St Giles' Church, Sandiacre
On my bike ride this morning.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
31st August 2022 9:56am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
church
,
trees
,
fields
,
stables
Judith Johnson
So beautiful, lovely to see the church on the hill
August 31st, 2022
