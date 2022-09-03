Sign up
Photo 3389
My Best Side.
At the Park this morning.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Views
2
1
365
DMC-GX8
3rd September 2022 8:26am
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
deer
,
park
,
rack
