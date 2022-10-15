Previous
Rainbow by tonygig
Photo 3418

Rainbow

Lots of work still to do, getting the Garden put to bed for winter.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
936% complete

Carole Sandford ace
A double rainbow by the looks of it! Lovely shot.
October 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a lovely capture and sight. I am sure your beautiful garden needs a lot of attention and work.
October 15th, 2022  
