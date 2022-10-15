Sign up
Photo 3418
Rainbow
Lots of work still to do, getting the Garden put to bed for winter.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
15th October 2022 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rainbow
,
garden
,
colours.
Carole Sandford
ace
A double rainbow by the looks of it! Lovely shot.
October 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a lovely capture and sight. I am sure your beautiful garden needs a lot of attention and work.
October 15th, 2022
