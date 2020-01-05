Previous
Washing under the castle by tonyrogers
Washing under the castle

So much in this from the washing just put out on the line to the 13th Century Beeston Castle on the hill ~ the gable of the old house with new windows and the smoke drifting over the stables. Not a person in sight
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
