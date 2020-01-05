Sign up
7 / 365
Washing under the castle
So much in this from the washing just put out on the line to the 13th Century Beeston Castle on the hill ~ the gable of the old house with new windows and the smoke drifting over the stables. Not a person in sight
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th January 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
