Town Square
Part of the town square junction in Kirkby Lonsdale ~ the street signs drew my eyes, looking closely I chuckled ~ what is the only part of a pig that isn't used for something?
The squeak.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st January 2020 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
January 10th, 2020
