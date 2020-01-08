Previous
Next
Town Square by tonyrogers
8 / 365

Town Square

Part of the town square junction in Kirkby Lonsdale ~ the street signs drew my eyes, looking closely I chuckled ~ what is the only part of a pig that isn't used for something?
The squeak.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Love it
January 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise