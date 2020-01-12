Previous
Castle on an island by tonyrogers
Castle on an island

Beeston castle has sat on top of this hill since 1220 ~ the trees will be recent because in the good old days a castle needed to know who was going to come knocking on your door . . .
Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
