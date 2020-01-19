Previous
Fog Sea by tonyrogers
19 / 365

Fog Sea

So much to see ~ from the road over looking a hedge the fields slope away to the shore where some trees are on the edge, in the distance on the other side of the sea cloud some 90 miles away you can just see the mountains of Snowdonia
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
