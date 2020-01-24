Previous
Liverpool Football Club
Liverpool Football Club

A photo of a picture in the gents toilets in the Windmill pub, Parbold. Taken in 1905 this was Liverpool Football Club then, how things have changed since then ~ below the surface between then and now, two world wars and a lot besides ~ we had a customer in the shop today in his 70's that played for Liverpool and he would be too young to recognise these players. Then a team of normal men that played football for the love of playing and maybe a little money and now the best football team on the planet having won the World Club cup ~ maybe today's players for a lot of money
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 26th, 2020  
