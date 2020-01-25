Previous
Next
Koln by tonyrogers
23 / 365

Koln

When I first started going to Germany in the early 1980s we would see vomitoriums like this, normally in a separate cubicle between the urinals and wash basins. Common in all the best restaurants - they were a sign that the food was so good you would keep eating until you were fit to burst - the good diners would enjoy the feast knowing they could vomit it back up and go back for more. Two handles to hold onto and an ashtray for your cigar/cigarette.
Now many keep all their food down and we have a lot more obese people- the vomitoriums are rare now so I had to capture this!
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SwChappell ace
I never noticed these on my trips to Germany, but then I can't say I would have known what I was looking at had I seen them
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise