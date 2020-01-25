Koln

When I first started going to Germany in the early 1980s we would see vomitoriums like this, normally in a separate cubicle between the urinals and wash basins. Common in all the best restaurants - they were a sign that the food was so good you would keep eating until you were fit to burst - the good diners would enjoy the feast knowing they could vomit it back up and go back for more. Two handles to hold onto and an ashtray for your cigar/cigarette.

Now many keep all their food down and we have a lot more obese people- the vomitoriums are rare now so I had to capture this!