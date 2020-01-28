Previous
Almond blossom by tonyrogers
Almond blossom

Taken high up in the mountains- there are almond trees everywhere- tomorrow is the almond festival in the village below
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Tony Rogers

From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
