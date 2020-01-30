Sign up
Above the tree line
Climbing to the highest point on gran canaria- over 6,000 feet this picture was just above the tree line and looked down on the rest of the world- at least from the perspective of all those between the sea and here
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
