Above the tree line by tonyrogers
28 / 365

Above the tree line

Climbing to the highest point on gran canaria- over 6,000 feet this picture was just above the tree line and looked down on the rest of the world- at least from the perspective of all those between the sea and here
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
