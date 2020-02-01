Previous
Clean air sunset by tonyrogers
30 / 365

Clean air sunset

The colours were tremendous just after the sunset ~ all was black in the valleys below and just a band of colours between the black and the light fading sky above
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
SwChappell ace
Awesome capture, great colors and silhouette.
February 4th, 2020  
