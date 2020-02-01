Sign up
30 / 365
Clean air sunset
The colours were tremendous just after the sunset ~ all was black in the valleys below and just a band of colours between the black and the light fading sky above
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
1
1
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th January 2020 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
SwChappell
ace
Awesome capture, great colors and silhouette.
February 4th, 2020
