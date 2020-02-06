Previous
Next
An apple a day by tonyrogers
35 / 365

An apple a day

This fellow popped up while we were sitting on the seawall at Maspalomas ~ I liked the movement as he stopped eating and moved his head to check us out
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise