Road to somewhere by tonyrogers
37 / 365

Road to somewhere

The immense vista is less than an hour's drive from the beach. Divide into three once you're over the edge. The mountains with their bands, the dry river beds and the roads, where are they going?
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

