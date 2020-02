Lost

From the place we were staying at we'd followed the trail down the hill and knew it should take 40 minutes to get to Tejede for our evening meal. Alas in the dark it got harder to spot the direction sign posts. Here we've just come out of the dark in a village of a few houses and spot our way. There was no danger ~ we just wondered when we were going to eat. The 40 minutes going downhill on the shortcut path took a lot longer coming back in the pitch black on the road