3 wasps
from the top of the mountain we stopped at a small town on the way down ~ time for camera to change from open vistas to macro!
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
MalH3
Good macro work, interesting flower too
February 22nd, 2020
Tbird
Wow!!
February 22nd, 2020
