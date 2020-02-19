Previous
3 wasps by tonyrogers
47 / 365

3 wasps

from the top of the mountain we stopped at a small town on the way down ~ time for camera to change from open vistas to macro!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
MalH3
Good macro work, interesting flower too
February 22nd, 2020  
Tbird
Wow!!
February 22nd, 2020  
