3 walkers by tonyrogers
55 / 365

3 walkers

Out on the rim there are three walkers in this picture ~ the walk had it's ups and downs . . .
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
bep
Just wondering where this is...
March 3rd, 2020  
