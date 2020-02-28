Sign up
Along the rim
The views were awesome but the cinder surface was quite slippy so you had to concentrate ~ one slip and waheyyyy!!
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
30th January 2020 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Lynda McG
ace
Looks dangerous - but fun!
March 3rd, 2020
