Along the rim by tonyrogers
56 / 365

Along the rim

The views were awesome but the cinder surface was quite slippy so you had to concentrate ~ one slip and waheyyyy!!
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England)
Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Looks dangerous - but fun!
March 3rd, 2020  
