Facing the east by tonyrogers
Facing the east

This stone god stood over the beach looking to the east, sounding his shell horn out to those that would hear.
Amazing it was actually a stop on the motorway just before Las Palmas ~ instead of a grease spoon cafe eatery it was by the beach.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
