The cross at Cruz by tonyrogers
The cross at Cruz

The village is at the top of the pass ~ the light, the stone and the trees in the background all very nice but it's the head ~ almost alien, what shape and race has a face like this?
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Tony Rogers

