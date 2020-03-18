Previous
3 ships by tonyrogers
72 / 365

3 ships

In the 1.2 km/0.7 mile 'wide' river ~ with the fourth highest tide fall in the world ~ we have two sterns and a midships of three boats.

(Apologies for the gap in photos but with Covid-19 there have been other things to do)
Tony Rogers

