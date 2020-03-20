Previous
The old and the new by tonyrogers
74 / 365

The old and the new

Taken from outside the Maritime Museum this shot looks through the rigging of an old sailing ship of the new aircraft carrier
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
Photo Details

