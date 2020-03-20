Sign up
74 / 365
The old and the new
Taken from outside the Maritime Museum this shot looks through the rigging of an old sailing ship of the new aircraft carrier
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st March 2020 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
