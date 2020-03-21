Previous
Ship floating past by tonyrogers
75 / 365

Ship floating past

You're waiting for a bus and at the end of the road an aircraft carrier comes along with a tractor on it. The bus driver photo bombs in his mirror,
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
21% complete

