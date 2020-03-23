Previous
Goodbye to the Prince by tonyrogers
Goodbye to the Prince

After 7 days the aircraft carrier left with all her sailors on board. Here she is passing the end of the road before heading out to the open sea. Always things to see ~ the sandhills at the bottom of the road, the man in those hills seemingly oblivious to the ship and on the stern of the ship a sailor (an officer perhaps with peaked cap) taking a leaning step into the breeze, across the Bay are the mountains of another country, Wales ~ the flag gives a half hearted flap ~ until the next time . . .
Tony Rogers

