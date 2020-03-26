Previous
Colours in a rainbow by tonyrogers
Colours in a rainbow

Rain falling like shooting stars, the freshly wetted budding branches and the wallpaper hazy tree melting with the rainbow in the background ~ best rainbow I can remember!
26th March 2020

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
Tony Rogers
