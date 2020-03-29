Previous
Next
NHS by tonyrogers
81 / 365

NHS

At 8 o'clock every Thursday night now we all (those that care) stand on our doorsteps and applaud those that sacrifice their well being in the greater cause of humanity ~ folk bang their spoons on pans and clap hands, fireworks go off ~ when we went down to the front gate there were many others along the road ~ a sign of the times a. the couple walking down the middle of the road totally oblivious why all the noise as there was no traffic and b. all the people cheering the great work the nurses and doctors are doing ~ stay safe everyone
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise