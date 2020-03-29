NHS

At 8 o'clock every Thursday night now we all (those that care) stand on our doorsteps and applaud those that sacrifice their well being in the greater cause of humanity ~ folk bang their spoons on pans and clap hands, fireworks go off ~ when we went down to the front gate there were many others along the road ~ a sign of the times a. the couple walking down the middle of the road totally oblivious why all the noise as there was no traffic and b. all the people cheering the great work the nurses and doctors are doing ~ stay safe everyone