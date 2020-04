Hall Road

Locally this place is known as Hall Road/the Coastguard station/the Front. Usually it is jam packed with cars from far and wide and if the weather is good all the people, the vans selling ice creams and burgers but not now. The view is looking down to the mouth of the River Mersey with Liverpool on the left and the Wirral on the right where the view stretches out to the mountains of Wales over on the right. Good luck everyone and stay safe!