Moel Famau

Just to the right you can see the Victorian Monument on top of the highest mountain in the Clwdian Range, Moel Famau. Wales from here is a short car drive but under lockdown it might as well be the Alps because we can't get there (if we're sensible). In front of it is the ridge the A55 expressway is on that carries us away to Snowdonia, Anglesey & the Llyn Peninsula, now far out of sight as well. The Wirral is the dark low line first past the second Mile Marker Beacon and sandhills. The sand bank in the river is Burbo Bank where some sailing clubs have BBQs in the summer ~ the boats land as it emerges from the sea and then sail off when the tide comes back in.