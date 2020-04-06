Empty

Looking left: With lockdown the abandoned golf club and course ~ you would have thought playing golf in a twosome you can observe 6 feet/2 metres apart and with the danger from flying balls you're approx 200 yards/metres away from the 2 in front and the 2 behind. But we are talking people and we are not very bright. Some would gather in the car park, others would play in fourballs and swap. Tradition my boy, some would insist on shaking hands at the end of the round. I normally play on my half day once a week, on Wednesday afternoons. When the shop closed I made 4 bookings for the next week and went to bed very, very happy. In the morning I got up and checked everything was all systems go and the club website news was course and clubhouse closed with immediate effect.