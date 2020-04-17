Sign up
97 / 365
Courtyard
A nice simple picture of a flower box in the sun ~ what could be nicer?
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
97
photos
87
followers
91
following
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
15th April 2020 1:54pm
Caterina
ace
So beautiful! Fav
April 21st, 2020
