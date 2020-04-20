Previous
Thank You by tonyrogers
100 / 365

Thank You

Once again we all gathered at our gates to show our appreciation for the front line care workers risking their lives for us all ~ even those stupid enough to continue carrying on as if they were great until they fall
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
