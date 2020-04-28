Bike Ride

Last picture before leaving the Sailing Club ~ across the immense space to the horizon ~ left to right. 1. (Very small to the left of the Beacon Marker) shipwreck that was Liverpool's version of whisky galore. A ship en route from Scotland to Africa called in to Liverpool but got caught in a storm and went down. When the authorities went to survey and recover the cargo all the whicky had already gone. 2. Mile Beacon Marker. 3. River Alt. 4. Formby Point. 5. Our bikes and just above 6.(Greyish) Track and submerged forest ~ 4,000 years old every tide some peat emerges and you can see the remains and above that 7. Army Base Altcar ~ dunes on the left are the end of the firing range so it's out of bounds danger area, 8. Right of the Alt and bikes the Sandy beach and 9. The dunes.