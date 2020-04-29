Sign up
109 / 365
Pond Life
Back home and the rain is falling on the pond ~ reflections of the plants and a rare sight of the Golden Orfe under the rain plopping surface. If fish are so stupid how do they remember what time is feeding time? What does a fish make of raindrops?
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
