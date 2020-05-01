Previous
Next
Island in the garden by tonyrogers
111 / 365

Island in the garden

We catch the morning sun on this patio ~ just right for breakfasts ~ cereal in the week ~ if lucky croissant and coffee Saturdays and fully English with tea on Sundays ~ if we're not going anywhere . . .
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Inviting place for the breakfast !
May 2nd, 2020  
bep
No reason to go elsewhere...
May 2nd, 2020  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Nice!
May 2nd, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Nice cozy spot!
May 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise