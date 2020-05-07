Down the coast to Liverpool

We'd cycled to Hall Road Coast Guard station to watch the sunset and looking downriver we could see the city reflecting the sunshine. In the foreground the people enjoying themselves in different ways and then beyond ~ left to right, the red and white new super crane, the bridge of a ship, assorted docks and beyond the building just left of centre with the vertical sunlight line is th etallest restaurant in the UK and the same height as the Apollo 11 rocket standing on the launch pad. The two matching towers just right of centre are the two Liver Birds of the Liver Building