128 / 365
Mount Snowdon
View from the 4th tee at the West Lancs Golf Club looking across the Irish Sea to the mountains of Snowdonia ~ left of centre is Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in England, Ireland and Wales.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
Jennie B.
ace
Nice to learn about your country through your photos.
May 23rd, 2020
