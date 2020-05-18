Previous
Mount Snowdon by tonyrogers
Mount Snowdon

View from the 4th tee at the West Lancs Golf Club looking across the Irish Sea to the mountains of Snowdonia ~ left of centre is Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in England, Ireland and Wales.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Tony Rogers

From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
Jennie B. ace
Nice to learn about your country through your photos.
May 23rd, 2020  
