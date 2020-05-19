Previous
The 5th tee by tonyrogers
The 5th tee

Golf courses can be like manicured nature reserves with lots of wildlife both plants and animals. Here the 5th tee was busy as the pheasant kept walking up and down
19th May 2020

Tony Rogers

@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England)
Jennie B. ace
Pretty bird, we don’t see pheasants here.
May 23rd, 2020  
