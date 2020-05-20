Previous
The 5th tee by tonyrogers
The 5th tee

Eventually the pheasant moved on so we could walk round and approach the 5th tee. The green is 450 yards away on the left (out of sight)
20th May 2020

Tony Rogers

From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
Jennie B. ace
Beautiful sky, looks like you had a great day!
May 23rd, 2020  
