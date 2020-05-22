Sign up
132 / 365
The 9th fairway
The course goes out until turning and comes back round to the clubhouse on the 9th (and 18th greens) ~ here were are just emerging from the back 9 to see the clubhouse
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Tony Rogers
@tonyrogers
From Liverpool (England) but now the children have flown the nest (nobody warns you they then come back and now flown for good) so we...
132
photos
94
followers
98
following
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th May 2020 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
